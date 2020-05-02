Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,459 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,516,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,728,000 after purchasing an additional 149,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,694,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $149,018,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,093,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $32,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $33,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,828,953.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA opened at $109.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.10.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

