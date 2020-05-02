Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,717 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday. First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.21.

CHKP stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $120.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.20.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

