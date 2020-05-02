Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHMA. ValuEngine upgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chiasma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $230.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $373,124.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chiasma by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chiasma by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chiasma by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chiasma by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chiasma by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

