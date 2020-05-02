Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

CDXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Chromadex has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $299.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 69.44% and a negative return on equity of 140.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chromadex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chromadex by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chromadex by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chromadex by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chromadex by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chromadex by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

