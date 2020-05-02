Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CINF opened at $60.95 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.62 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

