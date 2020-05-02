Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 48,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 5,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $4.85 on Friday, hitting $60.95. 2,987,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

