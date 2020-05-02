Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Group Inc.

Capstone Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.6% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.