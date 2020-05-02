Civitas Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Civitas has a total market cap of $95,530.82 and approximately $6.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00312404 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00418490 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012856 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007365 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,538,386 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.