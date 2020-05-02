Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,383 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $583.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average of $193.58. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

