Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Cognex worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,242,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cognex by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,988,000 after buying an additional 878,444 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,592,000 after buying an additional 1,784,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,414,000 after acquiring an additional 79,924 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $103,498,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $52.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.82. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

