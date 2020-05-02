Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.68%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Shares of COLM traded down $5.90 on Friday, hitting $66.99. 624,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,986. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.65. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total transaction of $250,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,313,733.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,263. 56.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

