Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,398 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.98. 19,845,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,798,008. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $171.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

