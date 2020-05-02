Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 73,772 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 73,772 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

