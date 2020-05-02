Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) versus Valley National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VLY) Financial Analysis

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) and Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Community Bancorp. (VT) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Community Bancorp. (VT) pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Community Bancorp. (VT) and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp. (VT) 0 0 0 0 N/A Valley National Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valley National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.87%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Community Bancorp. (VT).

Profitability

This table compares Community Bancorp. (VT) and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp. (VT) 23.40% 13.60% 1.24% Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Bancorp. (VT) and Valley National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp. (VT) $37.71 million 1.73 $8.82 million N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Community Bancorp. (VT) has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp.

Summary

Community Bancorp. (VT) beats Valley National Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Bancorp. (VT) Company Profile

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; commercial and residential real estate lending; personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans. The company also offers debit/credit cards; and cash management, repurchase agreement, automated clearing house, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated teller machine services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a main office in Derby; and 11 branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is based in Derby, Vermont.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks, such as fixed rate securities and federal funds; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance products; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leases, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 237 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.

