Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

ELP opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 73.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 4,455.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 851,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 1,615.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 484,748 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,675,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,383,000 after purchasing an additional 323,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 2,749.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 192,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

