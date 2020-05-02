Comparing Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Murphy Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum $1.57 billion 0.07 -$241.17 million ($0.86) -1.44 Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 0.56 $1.15 billion $0.87 11.92

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Whiting Petroleum. Whiting Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Whiting Petroleum and Murphy Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum 12 12 1 0 1.56 Murphy Oil 2 8 5 0 2.20

Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $8.81, suggesting a potential upside of 610.75%. Murphy Oil has a consensus target price of $21.04, suggesting a potential upside of 102.85%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum -15.34% -2.30% -1.23% Murphy Oil 41.74% 2.59% 1.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 3.87, meaning that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Whiting Petroleum on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in 2,097 net productive wells on approximately 539,300 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 520.1 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.