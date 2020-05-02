Conning Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Prologis by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 348,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 116,305 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

