Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Up 5.6% in April

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Corteva by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

CTVA traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,254. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.83. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

