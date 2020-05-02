Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 158,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,234. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

