Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.38), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cowen had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $210.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million.

Shares of Cowen stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. 645,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cowen has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $303.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

COWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cowen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $813,762.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,706.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $343,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

