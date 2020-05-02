CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Issues Earnings Results

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $126.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CRAI traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.58. 40,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $328.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. CRA International has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Get CRA International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

Several research firms have commented on CRAI. ValuEngine raised shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.