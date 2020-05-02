Critical Analysis: 360 Finance (QFIN) versus The Competition

360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare 360 Finance to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.4% of 360 Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

360 Finance has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 Finance’s competitors have a beta of -1.15, indicating that their average share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 360 Finance and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance $1.32 billion $359.33 million 3.77 360 Finance Competitors $5.17 billion $876.55 million 7.84

360 Finance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 360 Finance. 360 Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares 360 Finance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance 27.20% 40.02% 15.52% 360 Finance Competitors 6.08% -12.79% 5.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 360 Finance and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00 360 Finance Competitors 378 1150 1187 69 2.34

360 Finance currently has a consensus price target of $23.47, indicating a potential upside of 160.74%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 64.76%. Given 360 Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 360 Finance is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

360 Finance beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

