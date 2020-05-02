Critical Analysis: Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) & QuoteMedia (NASDAQ:QMCI)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

This table compares Exela Technologies and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -17.99% N/A -8.10% QuoteMedia 4.74% -48.23% 12.77%

Volatility and Risk

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exela Technologies and QuoteMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.59 billion 0.03 -$162.52 million ($0.77) -0.39 QuoteMedia $11.79 million 0.77 $560,000.00 N/A N/A

QuoteMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Exela Technologies and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exela Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,411.08%. QuoteMedia has a consensus target price of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 149.75%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exela Technologies beats QuoteMedia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.