Critical Comparison: iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) vs. PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iMedia Brands and PCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $501.82 million 0.03 -$56.30 million N/A N/A PCM $2.16 billion 0.20 $22.77 million $2.18 16.06

PCM has higher revenue and earnings than iMedia Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of PCM shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of PCM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

iMedia Brands has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCM has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and PCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -11.22% -121.07% -23.35% PCM 1.16% 19.12% 4.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for iMedia Brands and PCM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00 PCM 0 1 0 0 2.00

iMedia Brands currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.96%. PCM has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.03%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than PCM.

Summary

PCM beats iMedia Brands on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About PCM

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, IT management and other IT services, and technical certifications and operational expertise in various practice areas; and selection, implementation, and IT solutions comprising security, virtualization, data services, unified communications, and infrastructure, as well as software asset management and software value-added reseller services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individuals; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, e-commerce channels, and technology services teams, as well as cloud data centers, field services organizations, and online extranets. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

