Critical Review: Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) vs. Kura Sushi USA (NYSE:KRUS)

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados 2.70% 20.74% 3.31% Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Arcos Dorados and Kura Sushi USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kura Sushi USA 1 0 5 0 2.67

Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.67%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. Given Arcos Dorados’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Kura Sushi USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados $2.96 billion 0.26 $79.90 million $0.39 9.56 Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 2.11 $1.46 million $0.27 60.19

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Arcos Dorados is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Sushi USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arcos Dorados beats Kura Sushi USA on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of March 27, 2019, the company operated or franchised approximately 2,200 McDonald's-branded restaurants in Latin America. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

