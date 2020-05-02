CROAT Price Up 4.5% This Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, CROAT has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $55,563.13 and $1.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 78,082,891 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

