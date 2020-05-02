Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 478,124 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,656 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,858,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,640,000 after buying an additional 2,647,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,347,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,691 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,745,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,697 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,269,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 197,957 shares during the period. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

SMFG stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.28. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

