Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,683 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,437 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,426,490,000 after acquiring an additional 264,185 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after acquiring an additional 813,201 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,268,691 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $781,457,000 after acquiring an additional 316,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,429,036 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $475,244,000 after acquiring an additional 58,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,662 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $352,913,000 after acquiring an additional 499,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,761,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,174.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,121. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $118.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.35.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.32.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

