CryptoFranc (XCHF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,397.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One CryptoFranc token can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00011855 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinExchange and Bitfinex. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $5.00 million and $6,397.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.31 or 0.04011010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035715 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011189 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008541 BTC.

CryptoFranc Token Profile

XCHF is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,731,000 tokens. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens.

CryptoFranc Token Trading

CryptoFranc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, CoinExchange and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

