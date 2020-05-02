Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005636 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $31.34 million and $7,080.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $358.54 or 0.04023797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00061487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035918 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011282 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011307 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009301 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

