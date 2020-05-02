Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of CUTR opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.77 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.71. Cutera has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,172.00. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 23,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $575,621.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,015.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 159,198 shares of company stock worth $2,493,311. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 706.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 23.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

