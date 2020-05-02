CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

CVI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in CVR Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CVR Energy by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.99. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

