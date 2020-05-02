Cwm LLC Raises Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 854.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $233.41 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.69.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

