Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Short Interest Update

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 6,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

DHR traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $160.77. 2,124,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,547 shares of company stock valued at $13,807,761 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

