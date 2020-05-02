Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,517. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Data I/O alerts:

In related news, President Anthony Ambrose acquired 10,000 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 372,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,600.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Data I/O from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.