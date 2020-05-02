Databroker Price Down 13.5% This Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $4,617.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.59 or 0.04018863 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00061664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035942 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011308 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

