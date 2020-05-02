Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) versus Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Financial Review

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datasea and Cadence Design Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $10,000.00 4,313.64 -$1.42 million N/A N/A Cadence Design Systems $2.34 billion 9.09 $988.98 million $3.53 21.48

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Datasea.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Datasea and Cadence Design Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadence Design Systems 0 2 8 0 2.80

Cadence Design Systems has a consensus target price of $84.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.55%. Given Cadence Design Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Design Systems is more favorable than Datasea.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea N/A -33.47% -25.42% Cadence Design Systems 41.74% 55.35% 32.01%

Volatility and Risk

Datasea has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Datasea on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist attractions, and public communities in the People's Republic of China. It develops safe campus security systems, as well as focuses on developing scenic area security systems and public community security systems. The company markets and sells its smart security products, services, and solutions to governments, enterprises, institutions, families, and individuals through its distributors and city government partners. It also develops and offers education-related technologies to build campus networks, education management systems, education cloud platforms, science education platforms, and other education systems used in schools. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform. The company also provides digital IC design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design intellectual property (IP) products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

