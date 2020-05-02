Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,756 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Davita worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Davita by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,195,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,730,000 after buying an additional 544,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Davita by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,148,000 after buying an additional 148,112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Davita by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 863,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,813,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Davita by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 172,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Davita stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.87.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. ValuEngine cut Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.