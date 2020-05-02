DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Hits $1.17 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $29,364.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003712 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000465 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00049167 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, RightBTC, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Crex24 and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.