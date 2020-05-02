Delphy Trading Up 72.7% Over Last 7 Days (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 72.7% higher against the US dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx. Delphy has a market capitalization of $770,274.14 and $10,134.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.68 or 0.02376990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00196153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063606 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042963 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Delphy’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

