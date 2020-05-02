Desire Price Hits $0.0011 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Desire has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a market cap of $10,966.02 and $10,682.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,910.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.16 or 0.02414652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.58 or 0.02890712 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00538023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00724292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00076039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025115 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00515613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Desire

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

