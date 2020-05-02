Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,730 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 15.1% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 34.4% in the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 8.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

