Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) versus Leafbuyer Technologies (NYSE:LBUY) Head to Head Survey

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) and Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Leafbuyer Technologies and Diamond S Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75

Diamond S Shipping has a consensus target price of $18.30, indicating a potential upside of 49.75%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Diamond S Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -299.52% -359.33% -139.28% Diamond S Shipping -1.61% 1.09% 0.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Diamond S Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Diamond S Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $1.79 million 3.69 -$6.55 million N/A N/A Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million 0.85 -$9.31 million $0.36 33.94

Leafbuyer Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diamond S Shipping.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

