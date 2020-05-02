Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 59.60% and a negative net margin of 141.54%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter.

Shares of DMRC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.04. Digimarc has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $66.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DMRC. Craig Hallum cut Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Digimarc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

