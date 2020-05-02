DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) is Capital Square LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Square LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH comprises approximately 2.8% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.29.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $145.92 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,719.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,008,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

