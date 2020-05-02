Digitex Futures (DGTX) Market Capitalization Hits $40.26 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $40.26 million and $1.51 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.20 or 0.02381542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00196935 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00064211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043088 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 820,850,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

