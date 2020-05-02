Dinero (DIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Dinero has a total market capitalization of $1,031.41 and $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dinero has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dinero Coin Profile

Dinero (DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

