Dragon Coins Market Cap Achieves $9.38 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $10,013.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.20 or 0.02381542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00196935 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00064211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043088 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.