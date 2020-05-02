Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Lifted by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.68. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.