Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ DNKN traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,621. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

